First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.27

Shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.27 and traded as high as $3.81. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 153,605 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.93.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FGB. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,199 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 61,346 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

