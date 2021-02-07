First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $61.33

Shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.33 and traded as high as $61.87. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund shares last traded at $61.85, with a volume of 1,876 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.15.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG bought a new position in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 321.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 31,241 shares during the period.

