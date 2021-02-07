FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.77.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy stock opened at $32.28 on Friday. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.76. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FE. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in FirstEnergy by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Botty Investors LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.