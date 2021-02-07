Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,175 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 330.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 1,411.8% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $24.55 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 66.12%.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $220,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

