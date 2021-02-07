Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,333 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KFY. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Korn Ferry during the third quarter valued at $11,786,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,250,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,256,000 after buying an additional 377,802 shares in the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 3rd quarter worth $9,526,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 182,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,297,000 after buying an additional 146,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 129,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 58,914 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

In other news, Director George T. Shaheen sold 13,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $557,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KFY opened at $51.25 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $51.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.06 and a 200 day moving average of $36.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.49. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $435.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.91 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $34.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.