Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $862,000 Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,785 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,172,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,345 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,059,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,346 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,576,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,948 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,664,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,491,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,348,000 after acquiring an additional 874,515 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Kroger alerts:

In related news, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 6,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $210,812.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,173,321.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $63,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,307 shares of company stock worth $1,803,193. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $33.15 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.43. The company has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KR. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.46.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.