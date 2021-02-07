Fisher Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,598,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,749,000 after buying an additional 565,638 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,255,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,780,000 after buying an additional 515,935 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,117,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,879,000 after purchasing an additional 80,826 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,058,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,653,000 after purchasing an additional 100,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,169,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,758,000 after purchasing an additional 203,275 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $122.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.60. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $75.55 and a 12-month high of $124.14.

Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

