Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 52,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 82,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after buying an additional 13,731 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 29,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $2,625,317.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $1,497,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,702 shares of company stock valued at $6,285,919 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTRS. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.47.

NTRS stock opened at $97.16 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $104.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.23%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

