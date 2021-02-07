Flagship Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 7,752 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRNA. Argus upped their target price on Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.72.

Shares of MRNA opened at $176.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $69.74 billion, a PE ratio of -108.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $185.98.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 3,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $699,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,554,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,766,504. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.99, for a total value of $1,454,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 497,667 shares of company stock worth $64,197,615 over the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

