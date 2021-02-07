Flagship Private Wealth LLC Makes New $334,000 Investment in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 943,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,026,000 after purchasing an additional 174,499 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 217,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,480,000 after buying an additional 37,373 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 192,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,790,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 172,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,583,000 after buying an additional 34,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 98,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after acquiring an additional 26,045 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

SUB opened at $108.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.04. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $97.45 and a 52-week high of $108.56.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.