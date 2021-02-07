Flagship Private Wealth LLC Makes New $521,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 103,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares during the period.

Shares of SPGM stock opened at $51.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.79. SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $28.77 and a 1 year high of $51.43.

