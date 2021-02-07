Flagship Private Wealth LLC Makes New $727,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 17,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPMD. Goodman Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 44,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $441,000. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 61,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMD opened at $43.44 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $20.64 and a 1-year high of $43.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.61.

