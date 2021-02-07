Flagship Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,000. iShares Global Tech ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IXN opened at $314.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.37. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $155.91 and a 1-year high of $315.66.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

