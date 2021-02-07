Flagship Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 4,704 SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFI opened at $52.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.19. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $52.74.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

