FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.40-10.20 for the period. FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its FY21 guidance to $11.90-12.70 EPS.

NYSE FLT opened at $257.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12-month low of $168.51 and a 12-month high of $329.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $266.82 and its 200-day moving average is $253.87.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FLT shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $285.55.

In other news, CFO Eric Dey sold 47,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.26, for a total value of $13,244,180.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,822,361.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

