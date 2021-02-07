FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.90-12.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60-2.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.67 billion.FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 9.40-10.20 EPS.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock traded down $6.42 on Friday, hitting $257.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,254,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,287. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52 week low of $168.51 and a 52 week high of $329.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.87.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FLT. 140166 lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $285.55.

In related news, CFO Eric Dey sold 47,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.26, for a total transaction of $13,244,180.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,822,361.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

