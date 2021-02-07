FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GQRE) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GQRE) rose 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $58.73 and last traded at $58.68. Approximately 39,921 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 17,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.52.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.85.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCF National Bank acquired a new position in FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $520,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund by 711.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund by 198.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

