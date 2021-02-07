FlexShares International Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDE) Shares Up 0.7%

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDE)’s share price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.51 and last traded at $23.51. 2,681 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 8,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.34.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.06 and its 200-day moving average is $21.09.

Further Reading: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares International Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares International Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.