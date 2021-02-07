FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $490.72 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) will report $490.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for FLIR Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $502.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $485.95 million. FLIR Systems posted sales of $489.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that FLIR Systems will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FLIR Systems.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FLIR shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, William Blair lowered FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. FLIR Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.11.

FLIR Systems stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.28. 1,844,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,791,476. FLIR Systems has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $59.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.05 and its 200 day moving average is $40.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.70 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,584,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $113,263,000 after buying an additional 117,647 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 356.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,598 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 33,965 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

