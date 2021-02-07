Florin Court Capital LLP Acquires 8,500 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Florin Court Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 3.9% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TIP. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period.

TIP opened at $127.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.36. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.37 and a 52 week high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

