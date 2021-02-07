Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 636,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 477,477 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Fluidigm were worth $3,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLDM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Fluidigm stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. Fluidigm Co. has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $509.94 million, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.79.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 19.25% and a negative net margin of 37.85%. The company had revenue of $39.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.46 million. On average, research analysts expect that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fluidigm news, CEO Stephen Christopher Linthwaite sold 84,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $514,009.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,093.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

