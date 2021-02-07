FLUX (FLUX) Price Up 13.8% Over Last 7 Days

FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. In the last seven days, FLUX has traded up 13.8% against the dollar. One FLUX token can currently be bought for $0.84 or 0.00002191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FLUX has a market cap of $239,796.99 and approximately $1,341.00 worth of FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00050615 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.73 or 0.00178880 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00063829 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00063143 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.73 or 0.00233534 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00073677 BTC.

About FLUX

FLUX’s total supply is 284,823 tokens. The official website for FLUX is datamine.network. The official message board for FLUX is medium.com/@dataminenetwork.

