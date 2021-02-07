FlypMe (FYP) One Day Volume Tops $5,944.00

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded down 16.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 7th. FlypMe has a market capitalization of $764,643.48 and $5,944.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FlypMe token can now be purchased for about $0.0434 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, FlypMe has traded up 18% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00063487 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $466.30 or 0.01198212 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,465.81 or 0.06336187 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00052510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005987 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00017181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00023020 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00033944 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

FlypMe Token Profile

FlypMe is a token. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FlypMe Token Trading

FlypMe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

