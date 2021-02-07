FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Purchased by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its position in FMC by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in FMC by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in FMC by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in FMC by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in FMC by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC stock opened at $115.18 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.53%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FMC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on FMC from $120.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on FMC from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on FMC in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.41.

In related news, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $668,587.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,098.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $86,860.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,091 shares of company stock worth $842,309. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.