FMC (FMC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

FMC (NYSE:FMC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $115.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. FMC has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $123.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.53%.

FMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Rowe boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.41.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $86,860.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,319.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $668,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,098.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,091 shares of company stock valued at $842,309 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

