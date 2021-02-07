Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Raised to $175.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price objective upped by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.46.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $155.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $70.20 and a fifty-two week high of $158.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.47.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $783,699.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $238,995.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 3,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total transaction of $550,249.91. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,968 shares of company stock valued at $5,621,054. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 12,525.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,543,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,023,000 after acquiring an additional 20,381,220 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 862,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,127,000 after acquiring an additional 277,019 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,199,515 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,319,414,000 after acquiring an additional 218,524 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth about $22,886,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 482.3% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 227,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,777,000 after acquiring an additional 188,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

