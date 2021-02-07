Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.56-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.55. Fortive also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.37-1.52 EPS.

FTV stock traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.90. 6,169,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,238,878. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $82.12.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. On average, analysts expect that Fortive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.05%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Fortive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Fortive in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.40.

In other Fortive news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 56,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $4,009,209.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,339,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

Featured Article: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.