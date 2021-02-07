Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.56-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.55. Fortive also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.37-1.52 EPS.

Fortive stock opened at $68.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Fortive has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $82.12. The company has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.81.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTV. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Fortive from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Fortive in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fortive from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Fortive presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.40.

In other news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 56,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $4,009,209.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,339,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

Featured Article: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.