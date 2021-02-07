Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Price Target Raised to $84.00

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) had its price target upped by Barclays from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.53.

FBHS opened at $88.53 on Wednesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $93.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.04 and its 200-day moving average is $84.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $314,828 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,330,000 after acquiring an additional 36,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 617.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

