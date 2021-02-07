Franchise Brands plc (FRAN.L) (LON:FRAN) Shares Gap Down to $110.00

Franchise Brands plc (FRAN.L) (LON:FRAN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $110.00, but opened at $105.50. Franchise Brands plc (FRAN.L) shares last traded at $107.15, with a volume of 5,471 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 100.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 97.85. The company has a market capitalization of £101.03 million and a PE ratio of 47.95.

In related news, insider David Poutney purchased 20,000 shares of Franchise Brands plc (FRAN.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £19,800 ($25,868.83).

Franchise Brands plc (FRAN.L) Company Profile (LON:FRAN)

Franchise Brands plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in franchising and related activities in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides vehicle repair services, which comprise bumper scuffs, paintwork scratches, minor dents, and alloy wheel repairs under the ChipsAway brand name; and oven cleaning services include cleaning of domestic oven brands and models, such as electric and gas ovens, ranges, microwaves, hobs, extractor fans, and barbecues, as well as various removable components consisting of racks and other removable parts under the Ovenclean brand.

