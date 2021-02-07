Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Trading Up 6.5%

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)’s stock price was up 6.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.90 and last traded at $31.73. Approximately 33,059,813 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 24,506,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.80.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James set a $32.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.12.

The company has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -352.52 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $475,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $12,255,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,890,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,776,851.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 977,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,508,456 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

