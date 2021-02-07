Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Earns Buy Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a neutral rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Nord/LB reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of FMS stock opened at $34.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.09. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $46.55. The company has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 28.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

