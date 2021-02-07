Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) Given a €39.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FRE. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €47.64 ($56.04).

FRE opened at €35.00 ($41.18) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €38.10 and its 200-day moving average price is €38.23. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a one year high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

