Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FSNUY. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Nord/LB reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.00.

OTCMKTS FSNUY opened at $10.53 on Thursday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $13.66. The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

