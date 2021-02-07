FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) Major Shareholder Sells $8,249,813.00 in Stock

FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 483,860 shares of FTS International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $8,249,813.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 26th, Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 4,593 shares of FTS International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $80,331.57.

NYSE FTSI opened at $18.02 on Friday. FTS International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $22.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FTS International stock. Conning Inc. bought a new stake in FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 115,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000. Conning Inc. owned about 0.82% of FTS International as of its most recent SEC filing.

FTS International Company Profile

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the SCOOP/STACK Formation, the Marcellus/Utica Shale, the Eagle Ford Shale, and the Haynesville Shale.

