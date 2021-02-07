FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Issued By Capital One Financial

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report released on Wednesday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.27. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

KRG has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $16.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $18.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 18,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $239,498.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,427.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 16,120 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 12,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 14,401 shares during the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

