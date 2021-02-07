FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Commerzbank AG Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:CRZBY)

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Commerzbank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Matouskova now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of ($2.71) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.26). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Commerzbank’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CRZBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRZBY opened at $6.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.95, a current ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.84. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.81. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $7.33.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

