FY2020 EPS Estimates for Zai Lab Limited Cut by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zai Lab in a report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.61) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.48). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Zai Lab’s FY2021 earnings at ($4.08) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ZLAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

Shares of ZLAB opened at $177.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.59 and a beta of 0.95. Zai Lab has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $193.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 3.7% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Zai Lab during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the third quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.