FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY)

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Etn. Fr. Colruyt in a report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Etn. Fr. Colruyt’s FY2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

CUYTY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of CUYTY stock opened at $15.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.82 and a beta of -0.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.16. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a one year low of $11.53 and a one year high of $16.54.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Company Profile

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

