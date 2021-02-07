FY2021 EPS Estimates for Alphabet Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $69.96 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $60.85. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alphabet’s FY2022 earnings at $83.88 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,033.40.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,088.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $2,106.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,793.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,651.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $15.35 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

