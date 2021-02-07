FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Biogen Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biogen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $18.00 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. Biogen’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.34 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist cut shares of Biogen to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $443.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $268.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.61.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $265.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $363.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $260.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In other news, CEO Michel Vounatsos acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Biogen by 84.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 693,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,704,000 after buying an additional 316,681 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Biogen by 223.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 236,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,042,000 after buying an additional 163,257 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 39.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 563,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,728,000 after buying an additional 160,408 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 36.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 524,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,737,000 after buying an additional 140,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 250,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,422,000 after buying an additional 117,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

