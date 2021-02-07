Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.04.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLPI. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $43.61 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.34.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,692 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $1,386,762.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,793,763.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 7,839 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $318,106.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,692 shares of company stock worth $2,429,413. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,205,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,107 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,725,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,504,000 after purchasing an additional 25,793 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,155,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,544,000 after purchasing an additional 157,689 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,847,000. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,639,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,563,000 after acquiring an additional 32,431 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

