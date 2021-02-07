Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GLPI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.42.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $43.61 on Wednesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.34.

In related news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $1,386,762.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,793,763.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 13,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $579,504.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,413 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

