Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Trading Up 11.6%

Shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) were up 11.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.63 and last traded at $14.62. Approximately 1,236,658 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 854,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.10.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GATO shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Gatos Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.32.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,592,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,638,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Exor Investments UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter worth $24,828,000. 10.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gatos Silver Company Profile (NYSE:GATO)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

