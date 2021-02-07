Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Stock Price Up 5%

Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) rose 5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.88 and last traded at $6.70. Approximately 1,229,119 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,071,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

GEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.81.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $443.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.96 million. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 34.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,446,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,693 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Genesis Energy by 31.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Genesis Energy by 21.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 943,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 164,744 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV purchased a new stake in Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Genesis Energy by 46.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

About Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL)

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

