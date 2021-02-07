Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.89

Shares of Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.89 and last traded at $28.89, with a volume of 5239 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.47.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average of $13.59.

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.49 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Genetron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genetron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $468,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Genetron by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 15,445 shares during the period. Indus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Genetron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $574,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Genetron by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

Genetron Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTH)

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of liver cancer.

