GeoDB Trading Up 314.9% Over Last Week (GEO)

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 198.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 7th. In the last seven days, GeoDB has traded 314.9% higher against the US dollar. GeoDB has a market cap of $23.40 million and $3.14 million worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeoDB token can currently be bought for about $1.09 or 0.00002848 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00063374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.22 or 0.01146547 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,404.51 or 0.06305432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005797 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00050304 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00023297 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00016813 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00032714 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

GeoDB Token Profile

GeoDB is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,549,327 tokens. GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com.

GeoDB Token Trading

