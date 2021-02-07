GGL Resources Corp. (GGL.V) (CVE:GGL) Shares Gap Down to $0.26

GGL Resources Corp. (GGL.V) (CVE:GGL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.26, but opened at $0.24. GGL Resources Corp. (GGL.V) shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 8,500 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of C$12.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.21.

About GGL Resources Corp. (GGL.V) (CVE:GGL)

GGL Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It owns claims prospective for gold, copper, silver, zinc, lead, nickel, and volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits, as well as diamonds in the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for GGL Resources Corp. (GGL.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GGL Resources Corp. (GGL.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.