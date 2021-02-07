Gill Capital Partners LLC Buys 2,175 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV)

Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 1,114.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 6,017 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Shares of PNOV stock opened at $29.24 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November has a 1-year low of $21.07 and a 1-year high of $29.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.91.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.