Gill Capital Partners LLC Has $244,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Gill Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Efficient Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $18,740,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 30,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000.

Shares of BND stock opened at $86.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.91. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $76.49 and a one year high of $89.59.

